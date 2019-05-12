Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $88,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after acquiring an additional 522,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $78.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,476.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

