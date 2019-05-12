Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 357 ($4.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

LON JUP traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 357.80 ($4.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

In related news, insider Roger Yates acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 333,753 shares of company stock worth $120,941,036.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

