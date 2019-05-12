JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Increased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
