JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Increased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-holdings-increased-by-massey-quick-simon-co-llc.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.