JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target to $190.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.53.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.68. 447,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 1.91. HubSpot has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $186.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,662,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,145 shares in the company, valued at $257,312,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $181,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,896 shares of company stock worth $14,700,297. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

