JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €117.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.65 ($140.29).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €107.02 ($124.44) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.