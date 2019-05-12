Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,680,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,520 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Jeld-Wen worth $135,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,073 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 783,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $10,991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 408,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2,475.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE JELD opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

