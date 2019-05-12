Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

SRCI stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SRC Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SRC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SRC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SRC Energy by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 625,012 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in SRC Energy by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 80,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

