Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $35.63 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $125,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $9,518,711.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,098 shares in the company, valued at $171,700,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,365 shares of company stock worth $54,105,179 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

