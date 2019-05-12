Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $193.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

