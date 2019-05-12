J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut J Sainsbury from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital cut J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

