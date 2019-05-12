J.Jill (JILL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.29.

NYSE JILL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.32%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 39.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 423,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 108.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 914.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $393,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

