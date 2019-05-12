Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Itron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Itron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 47.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 66,810 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $3,621,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $1,843,279.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 673,337 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,963. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/itron-inc-itri-holdings-raised-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.