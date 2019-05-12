ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (EPOL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (BMV:EPOL) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF has a fifty-two week low of $403.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.00.

