iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 58,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub-holdings-reduced-by-financial-architects-inc.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.