iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Stake Lessened by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after buying an additional 1,297,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,390,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,409,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,494. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

