iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after buying an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after buying an additional 1,704,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $41.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-shares-sold-by-boys-arnold-co-inc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.