IRIDEX (IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 127,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

