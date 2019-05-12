Intrexon Corp (XON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

XON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:XON opened at $4.37 on Friday. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

In other Intrexon news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421 in the last 90 days. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 67,688,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,681,000 after acquiring an additional 694,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

