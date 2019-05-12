Intouch Insight (INX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.54 million during the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

