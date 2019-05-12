Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,636,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,470,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 446,018 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $6,875,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,457 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

