Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $251.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.05.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 365.55%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $233,273.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,504 shares of company stock worth $4,142,507 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

