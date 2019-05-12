Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$119.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$104.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.20.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$113.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$91.65 and a 52-week high of C$115.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

