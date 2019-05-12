InspireMD (NSPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

NSPR opened at $4.45 on Friday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

