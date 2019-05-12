Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Major Shareholder Sells 46,781 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,046,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,050,716.60.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 29,200 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,898,292.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $6,572,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 96,567 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,298,099.74.

On Thursday, March 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 21,465 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,395,225.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 2,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $156,510.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 95,963 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,242,393.15.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 436,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

