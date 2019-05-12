Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,221,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

