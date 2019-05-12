Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (ALGT) EVP Sells 1,823 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 46.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 target price on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $129.00 target price on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

