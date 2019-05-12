Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (TIPT) CEO Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,927.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TIPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Tiptree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tiptree by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

