Insider Buying: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Mark A. Vogt purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $171,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,296.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter worth about $12,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

