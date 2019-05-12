Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after acquiring an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

ABT opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/ingalls-snyder-llc-decreases-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.