ING Groep (ING) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ING Groep from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 2,205,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.23.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.4974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ING Groep by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in ING Groep by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 30,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ING Groep by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

