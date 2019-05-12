Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.67), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $190.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IEA opened at $4.90 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 131.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 133,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 133,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

