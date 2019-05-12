Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.21 ($25.83).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.