Ignition Tops One Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Ignition has a total market cap of $147,538.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ignition has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054032 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00171215 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

