IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Raised to $295.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $273.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.43.

Shares of IAC opened at $228.02 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,748,798. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

