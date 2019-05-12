Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $765,092.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,221.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

