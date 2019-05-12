Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814. The company has a market cap of $286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 779.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

