Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HBMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 779.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

