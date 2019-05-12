Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 495.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,045.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $232,711.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $499,302. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.82. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/horace-mann-educators-co-hmn-shares-bought-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.