Honda Motor (HMC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura raised Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $4,049.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,011.69 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $60.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

