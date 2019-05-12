HL Financial Services LLC Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

HL Financial Services LLC cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,666 shares of company stock worth $350,492. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

