HL Financial Services LLC Invests $748,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $152.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

