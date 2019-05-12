Hercules Price Tops $0.0271 on Exchanges (HERC)

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Hercules has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hercules token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Hercules has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hercules alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00294215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00829494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens. Hercules’ official website is herc.one . Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hercules Token Trading

Hercules can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hercules using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hercules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hercules and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.