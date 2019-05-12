Heat Biologics (HTBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTBX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,444. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

