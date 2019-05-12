Head to Head Survey: Kennedy-Wilson (KW) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 3.97 $150.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.23 $876.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brookfield Property Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 20.33% 17.67% 3.37% Brookfield Property Partners 30.52% 4.10% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Brookfield Property Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53 million square feet of property, including 28,613 multifamily rental units; and 18.9 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

