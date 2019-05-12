Head to Head Comparison: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) & CGG (CGGYY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -14.16% -14.46% -4.76% CGG N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and CGG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleum Geo-Services ASA $874.30 million 0.75 -$87.90 million N/A N/A CGG $1.19 billion 1.08 -$95.80 million N/A N/A

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and CGG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleum Geo-Services ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGG beats Petroleum Geo-Services ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. The company also offers data library that comprises individual 3D surveys. It has operations in Brazil, Canada, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Asia Pacific, Angola, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

