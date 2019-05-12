Head to Head Comparison: Bridgepoint Education (BPI) versus Scientific Learning (SCIL)

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

Bridgepoint Education has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgepoint Education and Scientific Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgepoint Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgepoint Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Bridgepoint Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridgepoint Education is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Scientific Learning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgepoint Education $443.37 million 0.31 $4.64 million $0.47 10.64 Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.63 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

Bridgepoint Education has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgepoint Education 2.32% 12.26% 6.06% Scientific Learning -5.21% N/A -9.46%

Summary

Bridgepoint Education beats Scientific Learning on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.