Harworth Group (HWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $414.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

