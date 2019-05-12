Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €122.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €111.70 ($129.88) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.76 ($138.09).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €128.90 ($149.88) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

