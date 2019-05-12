Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Lifted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 150.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Lifted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/hanesbrands-inc-hbi-stake-lifted-by-bbva-compass-bancshares-inc.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.