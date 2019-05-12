Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of -0.28. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $51,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

